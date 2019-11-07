Man dies after shooting in York City, police say

Photo Gallery
YORK — Update: A shooting in York City has left one man dead, according to police.
Police say they were called to the 600 block of Wallace Street just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, police located the victim, an adult male, who was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:
- York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
- York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
- York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
- Submit a tip via the department’s CrimeWatch page
- click on submit a tip
- fill out all available boxes
