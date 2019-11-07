Man dies after shooting in York City, police say

YORK — Update: A shooting in York City has left one man dead, according to police.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of Wallace Street just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police located the victim, an adult male, who was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477

York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219

York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204

Submit a tip via the department’s CrimeWatch page click on submit a tip fill out all available boxes



This story has been updated from its previous version.