× Man facing charges after allegedly punching juvenile relative in the face in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly punching a juvenile relative in the face during an argument, causing injuries.

Stacy Council, 22, is facing domestic violence, simple assault, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On November 6 around 2:10 a.m., police investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of East King Street in Shippensburg.

Authorities found that Council had allegedly repeatedly punched a juvenile female relative in the face during an argument, causing injuries.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison, where he was unable to post bail.