Plenty of rain showers Thursday ends as snow showers for some, then a chill arrives tonight!

TURNING CHILLY AGAIN: Clouds are in place on this Thursday morning, and showers are ahead for the day! Grab the umbrella before stepping outside this morning. It’s a milder start with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are starting in the upper 30s to middle 40s. A couple of showers are possible early, but more widespread shower activity is expected during the late morning and afternoon. Afternoon highs remain on the cool side, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A chilly burst of air works in behind this system, and some rain showers change to snow showers overnight Thursday before the precipitation comes to end. It won’t be enough to accumulate, but it will be the first flakes of the season for some! It’s breezy under partly sunny skies for Friday. Temperatures are below average, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the lower to middle 30s. The winds slowly fade through the evening, so bundle up for Friday night plans! Temperatures fall fast through the 30s.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings more sunshine, but it does little to warm the region. It’s a cold start with temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. The winds are light to calm, and they stay that way the rest of the day. Temperatures reach the lower 40s during the afternoon despite more sunshine. Sunday is a milder day, but it’s still a bit on the cool side for this time of year. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Winds remain light.

COLD NEXT WEEK: A taste of winter slowly moves in early next week. Monday is a cool but quiet day as the cold out west prepares for its arrival. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A late day rain or snow shower is possible, and those chances increase through the night. The cold air starts to slide in on Tuesday. Temperatures likely drop into the 30s by the afternoon, with rain and snow showers likely as this all unfolds. Wednesday is the coldest day so far, with afternoon high temperatures only in the middle to upper 30s. Skies are mostly cloudy and it’s still breezy. There are flurries too!

Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels