Re-sentencing hearing for Jerry Sandusky delayed two weeks

CENTRE COUNTY — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing on his conviction on 45 counts of child sexual abuse has been delayed for two weeks, court documents show.

Sandusky was scheduled to be resentenced on Friday, but the hearing was pushed back to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 by Judge Maureen Skerda on Thursday.

Attorneys for Sandusky and prosecutors filed a joint request for the delay. Both parties said they needed more time to prepare an argument about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator, among other issues.

Sandusky, 75, is expected to be in the courtroom for the hearing when it happens.

The former Penn State defensive coordinator under Joe Paterno appealed his conviction in February. The State Superior Court turned down much of the appeal, but it did determine that mandatory minimum sentences had been misapplied after Sandusky’s trial in 2012. Therefore, the Court determined, a new sentencing is warranted.