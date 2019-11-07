Some brief mixing ends this evening, cold air here to stay

BRIEF MIXING: Most everyone should expect rain showers in the mid-to-late afternoon hours of your Thursday. However, a brief period of mixing with some winter precipitation will be likely in our northwestern counties as we head closer to evening before the precipitation ends. This could progress as far south as Harrisburg, but the chance is low. High temperatures hit the low-50s early in the afternoon and temperatures quickly drop throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight lows dip into the upper-20s and near 30-degrees with breezy conditions increasing heading into Friday morning.

COLD, WINDY FRIDAY: A cold northwesterly wind at 10-15MPH with gusts to 20MPH will be the norm all day Friday. Morning wind chills in the teens will be possible. Afternoon highs only reach the low-40s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Feels-like temperatures stay in the 30s all afternoon long. Make sure to bundle up as you head out to any playoff football games for the high school teams! Overnight lows into Saturday morning dip well into the 20s.

STAYING COLD: Even as the breeze lets up with dry conditions, Saturday afternoon temperatures stay in the low-to-mid 40s with just a touch more sunshine. Increasing cloud cover overnight keeps temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s Sunday morning. Afternoon highs get a bit of a kick, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s Sunday afternoon. Another shot of cold air moves in early next week with the potential for snow showers and some winter mixing late Monday through Tuesday with bitter cold temperatures behind the storm system. We’re watching it closely, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann