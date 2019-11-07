× State will begin dispersing crows around the Harrisburg Capitol Complex on Nov. 18

HARRISBURG — The state Department of General Services announced Thursday that its annual Crow Dispersal Program at the state Capitol Complex will begin on Nov. 18.

Its the 22nd year that that program is in place.

State Capitol Police will use U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved dispersal methods, which include the discharging of exploding shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting around the Capitol Complex. The program is non-lethal and will not harm crows or other animals in the area, nor will the surrounding environment be affected, the announcement said.

The program helps reduce slipping hazards for pedestrians due to the increased amount of crow waste that can accumulate on sidewalks, especially during wet weather conditions, the announcement said. The program is also intended to reduce damage to buildings in the Capital Complex due to crow waste.

The program will continue throughout the next few months daily between 5 p.m.–9 p.m. until the crows have been effectively dispersed. The public is being made aware to prevent any unnecessary alarm when the program begins.

For more information, visit the DGS Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program webpage.