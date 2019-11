× Strasburg area Toys for Tots collecting toys for the holiday season

LANACSTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Strasburg area is collecting toys for the Toys for Tots donations this holiday season.

Donation sites include the following locations:

Strasburg Borough PD

Fireside Tavern

HodgePodge

Holiday Inn Express

Strasburg Dental

Strasburg-Heisler Library

For more information, you can visit the Lancaster’s Toys for Tots website here.