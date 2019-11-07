× The NHL is throwing back for the first game of 2020

The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are going retro for the first NHL game of 2020.

The new uniforms are set to make their on-ice debut at the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the two teams at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Even though the uniforms are new, they make a nod to hockey history in both states.

The Stars jersey is green with white writing and features a gray felt patch in the shape of Texas on the left sleeve.

The logo on the chest is a large “D” with the word “stars” superimposed across it. The “A” in the word is replaced with a star to represent the Texas state flag.

The Predators jersey is a nod to the jersey of the old Dixie Flyers, who played in Nashville in the 1960s. It features the team’s name in script across the front. It also has a retro saber-toothed tiger head on one shoulder and a guitar fretboard on the interior collar to honor the Music City.

Both jerseys will go on sale November 15.