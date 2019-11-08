Chilly and breezy Friday, staying cold into the weekend

CHILLY AND BREEZY: Winds gust to 15-25MPH for a majority of the day. Afternoon highs already will be well below average, only in the low-40s. Add on the winds with drier air, and wind chills stay in the upper-20s and low-30s all day long regardless of abundant sunshine. Week 2 of the high school football playoffs will be very cold, temperatures in the 30s all game long before dropping into the 20s by the start of the fourth quarter. Bundle up tonight!

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENT: We stay chilly heading into Saturday with morning lows in the 20s. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies remain with lighter winds. Highs hit the mid-40s once again. We’re dry Sunday with some warmer air moving in and a bit more cloud cover. Afternoon highs hit the mid-50s to finish the weekend before an up-and-down week starting Monday.

MORE PRECIP NEXT WEEK: Cloudy skies dominate Veteran’s Day after morning lows in the upper-30s. Highs around the 50-degree mark will be the norm. Late rain tracks in with a powerful cold front. If the cool air moves in quickly enough, we could see a brief transition into snow showers. Morning lows Tuesday will once again drop into the 20s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday stay in the 30s with breezy conditions. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time and monitor our winter weather potential Monday night into Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long