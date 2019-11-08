× Ephrata man, 42, charged with possession of child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police have charged a 42-year-old man with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation that began in July.

Jeremiah Eugene Doster, of Ephrata, is currently incarcerated on another, unrelated child pornography case, police say. Ephrata Police began investigating him after receiving a complaint that Doster had child pornography on electronic devices in his home.

A forensic investigation of the devices revealed four images of child porn, police say.