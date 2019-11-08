× Geisinger traces source of NICU infection that killed three infants to equipment used to prepare donor breast milk

MONTOUR COUNTY — Geisinger Medical Center announced Friday that investigators have determined the source of a bacterial infection that led to the death of three infants in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit earlier this year.

According to a press release issued by Geisinger, the source of the pseudomonas bacteria exposure came from the process the Danville hospital used to prepare donor breast milk.

A total of eight babies were infected, and three of the children died.

Geisinger said in the press release that its infection control team traced the bacteria to the equipment used in measuring donor breast milk for premature infants. Since September 30, the hospital said, the NICU has been using single-use equipment to measure and administer donor breast milk.

There have been no new cases of infants becoming ill from the waterborne bacteria in the NICU since making this change, Geisinger said in the release.

At the time, officials said, there was no written policy in place for cleaning equipment. The hospital has since switched to single-use equipment.

The State Department of Health cited the hospital for not having a policy in place.