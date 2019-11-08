Guitars, Gifts & Gratitude event to celebrate Homeland Hospice’s 10th anniversary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An event is being held in Harrisburg this weekend to celebrate Homeland Hospice’s 10th Anniversary.

Guitars, Gifts, & Gratitude is set for Sunday, November 10 beginning at 12:30 p.m.

A country music concert featuring artist Ben Gallaher will start at 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature a unique Guitar Gallery, live guitar painting, and a beer-cider and wine cafe.

Today, Deb Klinger, the Director of Homeland Hospice, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on the event and how it can support benevolent care and the additional enhanced services Homeland Hospice provides to patients and families.

