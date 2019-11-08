× Here’s a list of offers & deals for Veterans Day 2019

Veterans Day is set for Monday, November 11.

As America honors its heroes, many locations are offering deals and freebies to veterans.

Here’s our list of available deals around our area:

Humane League of Lancaster County – Veterans Day free adoption event sponsored by Synergy Auto Sales.

Veterans wishing to adopt a dog, cat or critter will have the adoption fee waived from Saturday, November 9 and Monday, November 11. The Humane League of Lancaster is open from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and is at 2195 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

Planet Fitness – Gyms across the country offering veterans and active military personnel the chance to work out for free for a week, beginning Friday, November 8 and running through Friday, November 15. In addition, veterans and active military personnel can bring a workout buddy with them at no additional charge and relax after they work out with free HydroMassage and chair massages.

Primanti Bros. – All active or retired military can enjoy a free Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich in honor of their service to America, Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11, at all Primanti Bros. locations across six states.

Sheetz – On Monday, November 11, 2019, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 596 store locations. Sheetz locations offering car washes will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

Texas Roadhouse – All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from our special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch on November 11. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Note: This is not a complete list. If you’d like your offer or deal added to the list, email us at news@fox43.com!