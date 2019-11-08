Go
Search
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
28°
28°
Low
24°
High
42°
Sat
34°
44°
Sun
38°
54°
Mon
30°
56°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 12 Lancaster Catholic at Middletown highlights
Posted 11:08 PM, November 8, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Lancaster Catholic: 15
Middletown: 33
Popular
Senior receives over 17,000 Reese’s Cups after dedicating high school parking spot to the peanut butter cups
Buffalo Wild Wings worker dead, 10 hospitalized after chemical incident
State lawmaker wants to repeal Pennsylvania’s ‘stand your ground’ law
People received text messages overnight originally sent on Valentine’s Day
Latest News
HSFF 2019 week 12 Lampeter-Strasburg at York Suburban highlights
HSFF 2019 week 12 Conrad Weiser at Milton Hershey highlights
HSFF 2019 week 12 Susquehanna Township at Bishop McDevitt highlights
HSFF 2019 week 12 Harrisburg at Wilson highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 12 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 11 Bermudian Springs at Lancaster Catholic highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 9 Donegal at Lancaster Catholic highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 4 Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic highlights
Fan Of The Night
HSFF 2019 week 6 Annville-Cleona-Lancaster Catholic ‘Fan of the Night’
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 6
High School Football Frenzy
FRENZY FIVE: Here are five games to watch this week in the District 3 playoffs
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 3 Playoff results and matchups for this week
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 9 East Pennsboro at Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 8 Middletown at Trinity highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview ELCO at Lampeter-Strasburg
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.