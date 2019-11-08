Go
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Central Dauphin at Manheim Township highlights
Posted 11:09 PM, November 8, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Central Dauphin: 35
Manheim Township: 34
