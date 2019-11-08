HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Central Dauphin at Manheim Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The District 3 playoffs continue with 12 matchups Friday night and one contest Saturday afternoon, and FOX43 will be in the midst of it.

This week's High School Football Frenzy will be LIVE at 6 p.m. from the site of our Game of the Week: the Class 6A semifinal showdown between Central Dauphin and Manheim Township in Neffsville, Lancaster County.

But that's far from the only juicy matchup on this week's docket.

Here are five games we'll be keeping a close eye on this week:

FOX43 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Central Dauphin (9-2) at Manheim Township (11-0)

They might play in two different conferences, but there's certainly no lack of familiarity between the Rams and the Blue Streaks, who have met 14 times over the last 10 seasons -- including a non-conference clash earlier this year. While Manheim Township won this year's matchup 10-7, Central Dauphin holds a 10-4 advantage since 2010. The Rams defeated Township 37-0 in last year's district playoffs, avenging a regular-season loss to the Streaks.

Township would love to avenge that defeat -- and wipe away the sting of last week's narrow 32-26 escape against Cumberland Valley in the quarterfinals. The Streaks trailed 13-0 early and were down by nine points in the fourth quarter before rallying to defeat the Eagles. Township turned the ball over four times in an uncharacteristically sloppy performance.

Still, a win is a win -- and the Streaks haven't lost yet this season. Township boasts the L-L League's top offense (416 yards and 50.2 points per game) and its stingiest defense (129 yards and 8.1 points per game) and one of its top quarterbacks in senior Harrison Kirk, who has passed for 2,234 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 133 of 216 attempts.