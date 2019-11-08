× Initiative to reduce violent crime leads to 71 arrests, clearance of 138 warrants in York area

Authorities made 71 arrests and cleared 138 warrants over a four-day period in November as part of an initiative to reduce violent crime, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The initiative, known as Operation Slow Burn, was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service between November 1 and November 4 in coordination with York City Police, several York area police departments, and county and state law enforcement agencies.

Those arrested included Carlos Torres and Eric Dejesus, both 24-year-old men from York wanted for a homicide that occurred on September 22 in the 500 block of North George Street, and Jervin Perez, a 19-year-old York man wanted for an attempted homicide that happened on September 24.

“Without question, by partnering with and combining the criminal investigative resources of all the participating law enforcement agencies, a significant dent in the criminal activities in the greater York community has been made,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “More importantly however, victims and or their families will now be able to face the accused. It is my hope they find some measure of comfort as a result of this operation. I commend all those officers who risked their lives in bringing these fugitives to justice.”

Authorities also took 13 state parole violators into custody in relation to an aggravated assault with bodily injury to an officer, robbery with serious bodily injury, persons not to possess a firearm and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In addition to those arrests, authorities seized three handguns along with cash, and quantities of cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

“The value of our relationship with the U.S. Marshals Service goes beyond this single successful operation, it extends to the daily assistance of our efforts to affect gun violence,” said York City Police Chief Troy Bankert.