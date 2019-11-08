× Lancaster County radio station begins playing Christmas music 24/7

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Are you ready for Christmas music?

If yes, then fun 101.3 is the station for you!

The Lancaster County radio station has begun playing Christmas music and it will play it 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week, until December 26.

The station switched over to the holiday classics on 8:00 a.m. on November 7, a full three weeks before Thanksgiving.

