Lititz man set to serve up to a decade in prison for dealing fentanyl and cocaine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is set to serve up to a decade in prison for dealing fentanyl and cocaine.

Miguel Vializ was sentenced to spend 4½ to 10 years in prison.

He was convicted at a non-jury trial in August of two felony drug-dealing counts among other related charges in connection to a January search of his West Lemon Street apartment.

During that search, the Lancaster County Drug Task force found nearly 500 bags of fentanyl, eight grams of cocaine, and cash. Most of the drugs were recovered despite Vializ attempting to flush the drugs upon hearing the announcement of the search warrant.

At sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman said that Vializ sold drugs out of greed and not to support an addiction.