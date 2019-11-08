× Penn Cinema in Lancaster County will offer open-caption shows for upcoming films, including ‘Frozen II’ and ‘Star Wars’

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lititz movie theater announced Friday that it will make open-caption versions of popular films available to its deaf and hearing-impaired customers on a regular basis.

Penn Cinema, located on 541 Airport Road, said this week there will be daily open-caption shows of the film “Harriet.”

“Frozen II” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will also feature open-caption showtimes on their respective opening nights (Nov. 21 and Dec. 19), and additional showtimes and titles will be added in the coming weeks.

“We have always provided equipment to people who seek it, but I have recently heard from folks that they would really value and appreciate open captions on a more consistent and predictable basis,” said Penn Ketchum, the theater’s managing partner. “It is my belief that this should include not just one-off showtimes but also on opening nights whenever possible. The two biggest movies for the rest of the year will be “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars,” and we will provide open caption showtimes not just in general but also…for OC shows on opening night.”

“The Irishman,” which opens Nov. 22, will also feature open caption showtimes, Ketchum said. Penn Cinema said it is the only theater in Lancaster County to feature the film.

Assistive Listening devices will continue to be made available, Penn Cinema’s announcement said. Open caption is not intended to replace assistive listening devices; it is intended to add to the opportunities for all members of the community to share in the special experience of watching movies together, the theater said.

“The shared experience is at the heart of movie-going and we hope that this adds to the accessibility of that experience,” Ketchum said.