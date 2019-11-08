Personal Driver Training & State-Certified Testing for PA License at York County School of Technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- The York County School of Technology is making getting your PA State-Certified Testing for PA License/CDL easier at the Motor Vehicle Academy in York Township.

Whether you’re looking for a new, more financially rewarding career as a truck driver, looking to brush up on your CDL skills, or looking to get your Pennsylvania driver’s license, we have you covered. The Motor Vehicle Academy at York County School of Technology offers:

Near 100% CDL Job Placement Rates

Additional Skillsets for Higher Paying Jobs

Flexibility on the Job and in the Classroom

Driver’s License Testing Alternative — It’s quick and easy! No need for long lines and waits anymore!

Veterans are now able to apply for a grant to get their CDL training for FREE! 5 week course w/a nearly 100% placement rate—most starting out at $54k or more. Ribbon cutting will be underway at 11am and the York County School of Technology is very excited to be able to offer such a great program in the community!

For more information about the York County School of Technology and the Motor Vehicle Academy, click on the link.