Police looking for missing elderly man who has dementia

Police are looking for a missing elderly man who has dementia.

Martin Taylor, 69, was reported missing after he left his residence at Laurel Towers on North 3rd Street in Harrisburg. Police say he was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday around the McDonald’s located at 2929 Paxton Street in Swatara Township.

He is known to frequent the area around the Broad Street market.

Police say Taylor usually wears a do-rag with a black baseball cap. He is either wearing wheat-colored Timberland boots or white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.