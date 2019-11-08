× Police: Man charged, IDs of three persons of interest wanted in connection with Lebanon shots fired incident

LEBANON — A Lebanon man has been charged in connection with a shots fired incident that damaged a parked vehicle and an occupied residence earlier this week.

Police were called to the area of Guilford and Hornet Streets Tuesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located several spent bullet casings and the damage mentioned above.

The residence that was damaged by gunfire was located in the 500 block of North 7th Street, near where police responded.

Christian Ayala-Pellot, 23, has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy to commit recklessly endangering another person, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and criminal conspiracy to commit the discharged of a firearm into an occupied structure, court documents show.

Other persons of interest have been developed as a result of the ongoing investigation, police say. The gallery above is of those people who were with Ayala-Pellot.

Anyone with information on the identity of the three people should call Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.