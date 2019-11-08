× Police: Woman taken to hospital after crash involving tractor trailer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday after a crash involving a tractor trailer, according to police.

Police say the woman was driving in the 1200 block of West Main Street when she entered the opposing lane of travel and struck the tractor trailer. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic on West Main Street was detoured for three hours as police investigated the crash.

Those who may have witnessed the accident should contact Ephrata Police Officer Davis at 717-738-9200 ext. 262.