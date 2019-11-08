× Sign installation on Route 30 in Lancaster County to take place Wednesday night

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced Friday that traffic will be restricted to a single lane in both directions on Route 30 between Harrisburg Pike and Route 741 (Roherstown Road) just west of the City of Lancaster in Lancaster County so an overhead sign can be installed.

Traffic on Route 30 will be restricted from 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, until 6 a.m. Thursday, November 14. Traffic will be stopped briefly while the sign structure is lifted into place.

This work originally was scheduled for the night of Wednesday, October 30, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

This work is part of a project that includes the installation of eight digital message boards and 10 traffic cameras on Route 30 and Route 283 in Lancaster County.

Should Wednesday night’s work be impacted by weather, the sign will be installed the following night

Source: PennDOT