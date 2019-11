× Susquehanna Township Police announce road closures for Saturday’s Harrisburg Marathon

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township Police have announced the following road closures for the Harrisburg Marathon, which will run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

North Front St.

North 6th St.

Montrose Park

Police advise motorists plan accordingly and use alternate routes to arrive at your destination safely.