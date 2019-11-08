× The Heisman Trophy has arrived at Faulkner Nissan Mechanicsburg

SILVER SPRING TWP., Cumberland County — College football’s most prominent award has arrived at Faulkner Nissan Mechanicsburg.

Faulkner Nissan Mechanicsburg beat out hundreds of other dealerships for the opportunity to host the Heisman Trophy until Monday, November 11. The dealership won with a combination of excellence in sales volume as well as sales and service customer satisfaction.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually and “recognizes the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity,” per the trophy’s website.

Central PA residents can take their photo with the trophy during the dealership’s normal business hours. It’s located at 6627 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

Photos are free of charge with your own device.

“We are excited to welcome everyone in Central PA to our dealership to come see the Heisman Trophy,” said General Manager Mike Love. “This is an amazing award that embodies hard work, determination and courage, and we could not be more proud to share it with our friends and neighbors.”