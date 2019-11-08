× Train collision causes massive derailment in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A train collision caused a massive derailment in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County Friday afternoon, according to WPXI.

Officials told WPXI a Norfolk Southern mixed-freight train heading west from Altoona to Conway collided with the back of a Norfolk Southern intermodal trail, causing 25 to 30 rail cars to go off the track, WPXI reported.

No one was injured and no hazardous materials were spilled, officials said.

What caused the initial collision is still under investigation.