Winds calm tonight, chilly weekend start before even colder air next week

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Clearing skies and calming winds allow temperatures to drop quickly into the 30s through the evening. High school football games for round two of the playoffs will be very chilly all across South Central Pennsylvania, even dropping into the 20s by the fourth quarters of games in some spots. Overnight lows in the low-to-mid 20s will be the norm, but with very light-to-calm winds heading into Saturday morning.

BRIEF IMPROVEMENT: We stay well-below average for Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s, even with abundant sunshine. Increasing cloud cover overnight keeps us warmer, with Sunday morning lows up into the 30s. Highs Sunday hit the mid-50s, much more enjoyable and closer to average heading into next week.

NEXT PRECIPITATION CHANCE, COLDER AIR: Most of Veteran’s Day is dry. Highs will be in the upper-40s and low-50s area-wide, temperatures limited due to mostly cloudy or overcast skies at times. But, later in the afternoon, our next storm system pushes into the area. This will mostly be in the form of rain, but depending on how quickly cold air behind the front moves in, we could see a brief period of mixing with sleet and snow showers. The chance for this mixing will be highest in our northwestern counties. Behind the front, breezy conditions and much colder air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs both days stay in the 30s with wind chills in the upper-teens and low-20s. This system is still several days out, so stay tuned as we get closer to time with more information on the later portions of the 7-Day Forecast.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann