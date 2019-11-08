York County Board of Elections to start official count from Tuesday’s election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The York County Board of Elections will meet on Friday to start the official count from Tuesdays election.

Tuesdays election brought many problems at several polling locations, transitioning to the new voting machines. Results have yet to be posted on the County website.

Polling places were experiencing a handful of issues with paper feeding into the voting machines causing long lines and frustration at the polls.

Voters also expressing their concern over privacy issues while using the paper ballots.

Board members will swear in staff on Friday, to begin certifying the election.

Any write in winners will also be determined at that time.

The York County Board of Elections hopes to have the initial results by November 18, with the final and official count the following day.

The board is scheduled to meet at 9:00 a.m., at the York County Administration Center.