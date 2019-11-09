× Police: Man wanted for October Lancaster City shooting, arrested after attempting to flee

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (November 9): Police say they arrested the man wanted for a shooting that left one person in the hospital in October.

Joshua Luciano, 19, was taken into custody on Friday, November 8, after police found out he was at an apartment on the 500 block of East Chestnut Street in Lancaster City.

Police say when they arrived at the location, they set up a perimeter around the home and were preparing to enter the apartment when Luciano jumped from a 2nd-floor window to an adjoining rear yard.

Luciano attempted to flee to a rear alley by climbing over a utility shed but doubled back when he saw officers in the alley, according to police.

Police say an officer commanded Luciano to stop running and when he failed to do so, the officer used an electronic control device and Luciano was taken into custody without further incident.

Luciano was taken to the hospital for treatment after he complained of pain to his lower extremities as a result of the jump from the window, police say.

He was later discharged and taken to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station.

Luciano is being held at the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Previous:

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man injured.

On October 21 around 12:15 a.m., police responded to the Emergency Medical Department at Lancaster General Hospital for a report of a man that had been shot in Lancaster city.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim had been shot near his hip.

The victim is currently receiving treatment, and is expected to recover from his injury.

After speaking with the victim, police learned that the incident occurred in the area of the 400 block of East Chestnut Street near Sherman Street in Lancaster city.

Authorities say that the victim was forthcoming, and told investigators that he had arranged to meet an unknown man in order to sell marijuana.

The victim said that he did not know the prospective buyer’s name, and that they had only communicated via text message.

During the exchange near the Turkey Hill store on East Chestnut Street, the suspect fled with the marijuana without paying the victim.

The victim told police that he chased the suspect to the area of Sherman Street when the men began to struggle during a physical confrontation.

At that time, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun, and fired two shots, striking the victim in the hip once.

The suspect was able to flee the scene on foot, and was last seen headed east on East Chestnut Street.

The victim’s friend had been in the car during the incident, saw the shooting, and was able to take the victim to the hospital.

Police located shell casings and blood droplets at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was about 19 or 20-years-old.

He stands about 5’9″ tall with a thin build and has short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.