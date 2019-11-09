× Teen dies in single-vehicle crash, Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a teen male died on Friday night as the result of a crash in Rye Township.

According to police, the 17-year-old driver was traveling west near the 3000 block of Valley Road, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve due to speed.

The vehicle left the road and struck a downed roadside tree, then struck a utility pole and overturned before coming to a rest off the roadway, police say.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries.