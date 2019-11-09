Temperatures on the rise to finish off the weekend, another blast of arctic air by mid-week!

WARMING UP SUNDAY: As the fresh blast of winter air retreats, temperatures will warm back up to what is near average to end the weekend. A bit of a breeze tonight will keep temperatures a bit warmer than last night. We were just one degree shy of setting a record low last night as temperatures plummeted into the low 20s and teens in spots! Milder temperatures return tomorrow as that cold air mass retreats. Winds will shift from the northwesterly direction to westerly which is usually in favor of warmer temperatures. A mainly sunny day is expected to close the book on this weekend and even milder temperatures are on the way for the start of the new week! This is only a brief warm up, another shot of well below average temperatures arrives by mid-week.

EVEN WARMER MONDAY: Despite increasing cloud cover, Monday’s temperatures are looking to be even warmer than Sunday! A strong cold front will close in out of the west allowing cloud cover to build in ahead of it. We should start the day on a relatively clear note, but partly to mostly cloudy skies are to be expected through the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will likely top out a bit above average for this time of year. This is thanks to the atmospheric profile shifting winds into the southwesterly direction, which is favorable for warmer temperatures. Get ready, this looks to be the warmest day we have for at least a week following Monday. Another winter weather system will impact us overnight Monday into Tuesday.

POTENTIAL WINTER WEATHER: We’re still continuing to monitor another system that could bring some wintry weather our way Monday into Tuesday. There is still model discrepancy on the exact timing of the system, but it does appear to be coming in later and later, likely during the overnight period. The main question that remains is how quickly temperatures will drop off, with highs expected to be in the upper 50s on Monday. We will likely see the first precipitation move in after midnight as rain or a rain/snow mix, but transition to snow by early Tuesday morning as cold air rushes in. It does appear that snow will likely taper off early Tuesday morning, while this can still change — flurries will be likely through the day with breezy conditions. A fresh blast of arctic air settles in and we will once again be near record low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning. Combine the already frigid temperatures with breezy winds, and we will be dealing with wind chills in the teens!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash