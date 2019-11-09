× Woman dies after being struck by vehicle, Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 69-year-old woman died on Friday night after being struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the street in Cleona.

Lorraine Bordner of Lebanon was crossing East Penn Avenue Friday evening when she was struck by a vehicle traveling east, police say.

Police say Bordner sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured and police say they remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.