1st Capitol Detachment holds 244th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - One of the most important traditions in the U.S. Marine Corps happened Saturday in York county.

The 1st Capitol Detachment, a veterans organization, hosted the 244th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Wyndham Garden in West Manchester Township.

Marines celebrated 244 years of warfighting, excellence and valor. They honored the sacrifices of those who fought before them, according to Dave Brady, 1st Capitol Detachment Commandant.

"Once a Marine, always a Marine. They are not former marines or marine veterans and what we do is we perpetuate the traditions and honors of the court and we promote those traditions with the young folks that you see here this evening as well. Young or old, we've all done the same thing we all have the same duty, we all have the same traditions," said Brady.

The veterans organization kicked off its Toys for Tots project at the event.

Collection boxes will be out at stores and offices in York County.