Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Marine Corps Reserves started their holiday season fundraisers with their 5th annual Toys For Tots benefit.

Volunteers gathered at Stoner's Grille and collected holiday gifts for kids in need. So far they've collected hundreds of toys - enough to fill up two trucks! People enjoyed food, drinks, and live music, from bands like the Mad Hatters, all to raise money for a good cause.

"It's really heartwarming," Gilbert Bixler a local coordinator, said. "You can help them, and at the end of the program they can come up, give you a hug shake your hand, and say thanks, I didn't know what we were going to do for Christmas this year. So to be able to be a part of it it's really something else."

"And if you see a Toys For Tots box, grab a toy, any toy," Kim Good, a co-host, said. "It doesn't have to be big, and just throw it in that box."

There are bins all across our area for you to donate. You can find a location on the Toys For Tots website.