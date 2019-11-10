5th Annual Toys For Tots Benefit

Volunteers gathered at Stoner's Grille and collected holiday gifts for kids in need. So far they've collected hundreds of toys - enough to fill up two trucks! People enjoyed food, drinks, and live music, from bands like the Mad Hatters, all to raise money for a good cause.
"It's really heartwarming," Gilbert Bixler a local coordinator, said. "You can help them, and at the end of the program they can come up, give you a hug shake your hand, and say thanks, I didn't know what we were going to do for Christmas this year. So to be able to be a part of it it's really something else."
"And if you see a Toys For Tots box, grab a toy, any toy," Kim Good, a co-host, said. "It doesn't have to be big, and just throw it in that box."
There are bins all across our area for you to donate. You can find a location on the Toys For Tots website.