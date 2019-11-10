7th Annual Central PA Gluten-Free Expo held in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - Living a gluten-free lifestyle is not easy, however, an event offered a large selection of gluten-free products on Saturday.

People got to explore new and unique gluten-free tastes and brands at the 7th Annual Central P-A Gluten Free Expo at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg.

"I really love having this event because people can find out what's available, maybe something that they've never tried before or maybe they're newly diagnosed and really overwhelmed as to how to go about things," said Jennifer Bolich, Expo Coordinator, "They can go and find out everything from baked goods and sweets to bread to skincare to cleaning products because it really is a lifestyle."

At least 3 million people in the U.S. are living with Celiac disease.