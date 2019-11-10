Footwear stores in Cumberland County team up to donate shoes to kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - Two footwear companies joined forces at the Community Day on Saturday.

Sketchers and Super Shoes teamed up with the non-profit organization Soles-For-Souls to donate free shoes to kids in need. More than 1,100 pairs of shoes were available at the event.

Once kids got their feet sized and got a pair of shoes, they were able to personalize them, according to Skechers public relations manager, Taylor Cooney.

"We work to donate shoes around the globe, we actually have donated over 15.8 million pairs of shoes in 60 countries worldwide. You know, just seeing those faces and being able to give back to this community is such a nice feeling," said Cooney.

The Wildcat Foundation and Operation Wildcat will distribute the remaining shoes to more children throughout the year.