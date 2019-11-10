Four families displaced after apartment building fire, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say four families were displaced after their apartment building went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building in 400 block of West Main Street in New Holland around 3:24 a.m. for a reported fire.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the rear enclosed exterior stairwell and then spread to the attic and the rest of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials estimate damages at $1.75 million.