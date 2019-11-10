Gophers end Nittany Lions hopes of a perfect season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA -- A battle of the undefeated. Penn State and Minnesota look to stay perfect but this game comes down to execution. Both teams are fresh off bye weeks. Gophers head coach PJ Fleck says this is the biggest game the Gophers have ever played and they come out blazing.

The Gophers pull every trick out of the playbook scoring 14-points in the first quarter. They are the first team the Nittany Lions have allowed to score in the first quarter the entire 2019 season.

The defense could not stop the Gophers and it also didn't help Sean Clifford had a rough game, throwing three inceptions.

Minnesota stays perfect and serves Penn State their first loss of the season, 31 to 26.