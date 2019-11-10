Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
37°
37°
Low
30°
High
45°
Sun
38°
54°
Mon
30°
58°
Tue
20°
38°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 12 Annville-Cleona at Wyomissing highlights
Posted 12:57 AM, November 10, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 12:19AM, November 10, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Annville-Cleona: 28
Wyomissing: 62
Popular
Senior receives over 17,000 Reese’s Cups after dedicating high school parking spot to the peanut butter cups
Buffalo Wild Wings worker dead, 10 hospitalized after chemical incident
State lawmaker wants to repeal Pennsylvania’s ‘stand your ground’ law
People received text messages overnight originally sent on Valentine’s Day
Latest News
7th Annual Central PA Gluten-Free Expo held in Cumberland County
HSFF 2019 week 12 Annville-Cleona at Wyomissing highlights
1st Capitol Detachment holds 244th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in York County
88-year-old holds art show
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
Fan Of The Night
HSFF 2019 week 6 Annville-Cleona-Lancaster Catholic ‘Fan of the Night’
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 6
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 9 Elco beats Annville-Cleona on homecoming; Wilson dominates on the road.
Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Octorara at Annville-Cleona highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 3 Playoff results and matchups for this week
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: This week’s District 3 playoff matchups and official brackets
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 3 Class 4A Playoff First-Round Preview
High School Football Frenzy
Dutchmen shutout Braves, 45-0
Weather
Temperatures keep warming, very low rain chances through next week
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 3 Playoff Previews in Class 1A, 2A and 3A
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.