Local country singer headlines show to celebrate Homeland Hospice’s 10th anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Guitars, gifts, and gratitude; all to raise money for hospice care.

Country star and Cumberland County-native Ben Gallaher headlining a show to celebrate Homeland Hospice's 10th anniversary. People decorated guitars and listened to music to support end of life care in the area. Organizers said while end of life care can be a sad subject, life is precious and people should celebrate it.

"People think of what we do as being very depressing," Deb Klinger, Director of Homeland Hospice, said. "And end of life, there's no changing that. So what we do between the time that we come involved and the time that the patient passes, we try to improve that life. This celebration, we want to be festive and have everybody to just have a good time. Sunday funday, we've been advertising that and I really feel we can achieve that."

More than 800 tickets were sold for the event.