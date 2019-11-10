National Ninja Warrior Competition comes to Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - "Ninja Warriors" from across the country showed off their skills in Cumberland County Sunday.

National Ninja League made its first ever stop at Dexterity Depot. Athletes of all ages jumped, climbed, and balanced their way through the course, hoping to take down national pros and win the competition.

It was a first for the venue, and they hope there are many more competitions to come.

"These are serious competitors, they're here from all over the country, and they're here to earn their spot at the national Ninja League finals," Tara Brown, owner of Dexterity Depot, said. "We're really excited to host this event; we want to host a lot more in the future. We just really love this sport. Ninja Warrior, parkour, it's an amazing sport, it's an amazing group of people, and we really wanted to bring that to central Pennsylvania."

More than 125 athletes competed over the weekend, including a few famous faces from the American Ninja Warrior show.