Nice and mild start to the new work week, then wintry mix likely and temperatures tumble!

NICE START TO THE WEEK: Temperatures recovered significantly to end the weekend as we climbed back into the low to mid 50s across the area. We had to deal with some high clouds today that don’t look to depart tonight. As moisture slowly builds back in ahead of our next system, dew points will be rising tonight. That will limit how much we are able to cool off, the combination of higher dew points and cloud cover will likely keep us in the mid to upper 30s overnight. Even with a good amount of cloud cover expected tomorrow, temperatures should manage to get into the upper 50s and maybe even break the 60 degree mark in a few spots. Strong southwesterly flow will continue to build moisture and clouds with our next system likely to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday! Temperatures tumble after Monday into highs that are below average by January standards!

WINTRY MIX LIKELY: Our next chance at some winter weather arrives during the overnight period Monday into Tuesday. A strong cold front will close in out of the west with a wave of low pressure along the front. The first precipitation arrives late Monday night, likely around midnight in the form of rain. There remains a question of how quickly our temperatures drop after getting into the upper 50s on Monday afternoon. A changeover to a rain/snow mix will be likely by early Tuesday morning and maybe even entirely snow for a brief period before the precipitation tapers off. Winds will stay strong through the day and with northwesterly flow coming off of the lakes, it is likely we will see flurries through the day (similar to Friday). Temperatures will crash in the wake of the front with brutally cold wind chills settling in!

NEAR RECORD-BREAKING COLD: The temperatures that arrive in the wake of the cold front that crosses Tuesday will be below average by January standards! Daytime highs will struggle to climb out of the mid 30s and we could be near record-breaking low temperatures! Skies will clear late Tuesday and temperatures will tumble into the low 20s for overnight lows, which could break the old record of 21 degrees set back in 1911. Thursday morning it’s looking a little less likely that we will break any records, but we’ll definitely be within a few degrees of doing so which still puts into perspective how unusually cold this air mass is. Wind chills through the rest of the week will be brutally cold, likely in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday! The below average temperature trend continues into next weekend.

