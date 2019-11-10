× Veterans Day 2019: Here’s what’s open and closed

Every year on November 11, Americans honor the 19.6 million active and former US service members who have gone to war.

Since Veterans Day is a federal holiday, that means not everyone is open for business. For the busy, the hungry and the bored, that might be an issue.

This year, Veterans Day falls on Monday.

Here’s what’s open and closed:

OPEN

Target — Open regular hours

Walmart — Open regular hours

Kroger– Open regular hours

Trader Joe’s — Open regular hours

Movie theaters — Open regular hours (and veterans get perks)

Zoos — Open regular hours

Malls — Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

FedEx — FedEx offices will be open and operating with normal pickups and deliveries. UPS will also pick up and deliver packages as normal.

National parks — National Parks across the US are open and won’t be charging admission on Veterans Day.

CLOSED

Anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, is most likely going to be closed.

Banks are generally closed, although ATMs are always available if you need to deposit a check or get some cash.

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and US post offices are closed as well.

If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure they aren’t closed. Some museums are open on Veterans Day, while others aren’t.

To confirm if your local favorite spots are open, call ahead to check if they’re open