Wildcat Foundation and Operation Wildcat host ‘Community Day’ in Cumberland County

Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County - Two organizations serving the same community on Saturday.

The Wildcat Foundation and Operation Wildcat hosted the 'Community Day' event at Mechanicsburg Middle School.

School groups, non-profit organizations, and area businesses showcased the programs and services available to Mechanicsburg School District students and their families.

"Annually, we raise money and we give it away to fund programs and projects that are not part of the district budget," said Wildcat Foundation executive director, Holly Laufer, "This program itself, while it does raise a little bit of money, it's more important to raise awareness."

Wildcat Foundation will contribute $95,000 to school programs and projects.