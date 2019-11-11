× Alex Trebek chokes up on ‘Jeopardy!’ after contestant’s heartfelt message

Dhruv Gaur’s answer on “Jeopardy!” brought host Alex Trebek to tears Monday.

During the “Final Jeopardy” round, Trebek asked contestants for their answers. When he got to Gaur, the host paused, according to CNN affiliate WBAL-TV

“We love you Alex!” Gaur wrote on his answer, worth $1,995. In place of the word love, Gaur wrote a heart.

“That’s very kind of you, thank you,” Trebek said, choking up. The “wrong” answer cost left Gaur with $5.

Trebek announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. Since then, he’s worked to raise awareness about the disease.

He teamed up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to make a video last month encouraging people to wear purple in November and help spread the word about the disease and its symptoms on social media.

Pancreatic cancer is often deadly and goes undiagnosed until late stages.

World Pancreatic Cancer Day is November 21.