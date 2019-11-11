× Black Crowes announce they’re reuniting for 46-concert U.S. tour

Hey, Black Crowes fans, mark your calendars. The brothers are back.

Rich and Chris Robinson are getting back together to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker,” and they are playing the entire album.

The 46-concert tour is scheduled to begin in Austin, Texas, in June and end in Los Angeles in September.

The tour will include new musicians and its announcement is being marked with an intimate show in New York on Monday and one in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Turmoil in the past

The band are known for turmoil and disagreements. They haven’t played together since 2013, a little over a year before they publicly announced they were breaking up. The band split vowing to “never play or speak again,” but Rich Robinson says that’s all behind them now.

“We love this music. We’re musicians. We’re brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity … Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us,” he told Rolling Stone.

The Black Crowes produced eight studio albums, four live albums, and sold over 35 million records in the years they were together. Now a new era can begin.