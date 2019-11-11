× Bride says “yes” to the dress during free wedding gown giveaway to veterans

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A local bridal boutique in Lancaster County is giving back to Military and first responder brides in honor of Veterans Day.

Tiffany Rupert, the Owner of Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique is giving away free wedding gowns, as their way of saying thank you for your service.

Today, the fianceé of a veteran and future bride from Chester County said “yes” to the dress at the boutique!

Jacqueline Knotts had gotten married to her fiance, Zack, about five years ago.

They had a small courthouse wedding with immediate family before moving out of state.

Then, Zack was deployed in the Air Force on a few separate occasions.

Now, he works for the Air National Guard, and the couple just recently moved back into the area.

With life settling down, the duo are planning a bigger and more traditional wedding to celebrate in the new year.

Of course, every bride needs her gown, and Jackie was able to receive hers on Veterans Day.