‘Drug deal gone wrong’: Police arrest second man in connection to deadly shooting near Shippensburg University

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- State Police have filed charges against a second person related to a deadly shooting near the campus of Shippensburg University in October.
Samir Rodney Stevenson, 21, of Carlisle, one of two people who were shot in the Oct. 6 incident, has been charged with homicide, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit robbery, and receiving stolen property, State Police say.
Shakur Myers, 21, was found dead as a result of the shooting on Rotz Avenue.
"I take that way to go to class everyday so walking past the scene was really weird," said Madison Legutko, a senior Shippensburg student.
Investigators say the shooting was an attempted drug-related robbery involving two university students.
Court documents state Stevenson arranged to buy marijuana from Shippensburg student Clayton Steve Wilson, 20. Wilson's roommate, Quentin Eric Furlow Jr., 20, also a student, came along.
The four men met in Stevenson's car in the parking lot on Rotz Avenue before Furlow and Wilson gave the marijuana to Stevenson.
Troopers say Stevenson stalled and didn't pay up, which led to Myers allegedly taking Furlow's cellphone, pointing a gun at the two students and attempting to rob them.
At that point, Wilson allegedly pulled a gun too, shooting both Myers and Stevenson.
"Maybe these people care about weed that much that they need to protect themselves and it," Legutko said. "I guess, they should be going to the gym and getting tougher instead of carrying guns on them, just to have and fall back on."
Furlow, of Philadelphia, is still at large. Police initially said he was considered a "person of interest," but has now been charged with possession with intent to deliver, hindering apprehension, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal use of a communication facility, and tampering with evidence.
Wilson was arrested in October for his alleged role in the incident. He faces the following charges: criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms violations, and reckless endangerment.
Police did not release any further details regarding Stevenson's arrest.